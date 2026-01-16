Government New Year objectives: Minister of State takes stock and sets course for 2026

The Minister of State and members of the Government invited the press this Friday 16 January for the 2026 New Year wishes © Monaco Tribune

From the historic Council of Europe presidency and the Fontvieille shopping centre renovation to the exit from the grey lists, the Minister of State set out his roadmap for a year marked by action.

Sound public finances, three major projects to drive forward and unprecedented diplomatic influence: these were the key takeaways from the address delivered by the Minister of State, Christophe Mirmand, this Friday 16 January during the traditional New Year wishes to the press. Six months after taking the helm of the Princely Government, the Minister of State – surrounded by the five Government Councillors-Ministers – set out his ambitions for 2026. “The year that is opening will be a year of action, a year of achievements,” he insisted, expressing the hope that at the next New Year address, everyone would be able to say: “In 2026, significant things happened in Monaco.”

A turbulent end to the year

The Minister of State did not shy away from mentioning the landslide that disrupted the end-of-year festivities in the Annonciade district. The threat hanging over the embankment overlooking the former Charles III College required the evacuation of several dozen residents on Christmas Eve. Christophe Mirmand wished to “praise the responsiveness, commitment and effectiveness of the administration’s staff” that made it possible to manage the crisis during the festive period. The secondary school pupils who were temporarily relocated are expected to return to their premises “no later than 26 January”.

Public finances in good shape

On the budgetary front, the Government expressed its satisfaction. The 2025 financial year closed with “nearly €200 million” in surpluses, driven by “exceptional economic results”. The 2026 budget, voted at the end of last year, “confirms and strengthens the State’s strategic priorities around three axes: housing, economic development and mobility”.

The Minister of State nonetheless acknowledged the need to “integrate relations between the Government and the National Council in renewed trust”. The budget debates “highlighted areas for improvement in responding to the questions and expectations of elected representatives”. Christophe Mirmand welcomed “the quality of the contacts established with President Thomas Brezzo” and committed to strengthening this institutional dialogue.

Three priority projects

Among the dossiers, the transformation of the Fontvieille shopping centre tops the list of concerns. For the Government, “renovating this facility is essential” because “it is the meeting place for all residents, for all Monegasques”. Renovation works will begin “very shortly” in order to maintain the site’s appeal while awaiting the launch of the main project scheduled for 2028. Current retailers will benefit from “individualised support”.

The renovation of the waste treatment and recovery centre (CTVD) constitutes the second major focus. “The challenge is to be able to rebuild an ageing industrial facility sized to meet the needs of the Principality,” Christophe Mirmand reiterated.

Finally, the reorganisation of public broadcasting should be the subject of a project to be presented “in the coming weeks”, in line with the expectations expressed by the National Council.

2026, a year of international influence

Beyond local issues, Monaco is preparing for a historic diplomatic arrangement. “For the first time in its history, Monaco will assume the presidency of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe from May,” the Minister of State recalled. This responsibility promises a “rich and dense diplomatic order in Monaco and in Strasbourg”. The start of La Vuelta from Monaco in August will also help to strengthen the country’s sporting profile.

Regarding the exit from the grey lists of the FATF and the European Union, Christophe Mirmand reaffirmed the State’s determination. “This process stems from a political choice assumed by the State, which itself stems from a very strong commitment by the Sovereign,” he emphasised, recalling that this undertaking also influences the attractiveness and economic competitiveness of the Principality.