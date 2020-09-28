











From 23 September to 25 October, a new exhibition comes to Monaco’s Nouveau Musée National (NMNM). Titled “Miró – La Peinture au défi”, it will take place at Villa Paloma.

Organised in partnership with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the exhibition “Miró – La Peinture au défi” is the fruit of a collaboration between several bodies, including the Successió Miró and the Mapfre Foundation. Known for his rejection of academic standards, Joan Miró is one of the most influential artists of the 20th century.

Paintings, sculptures, collages and drawings

“Miró – La Peinture au défi ” counts fifty paintings, three sculptures and a selection of drawings and collages which span the entirety of Joan Miró’s career. The exhibition also puts the spotlight on the costumes and set designs created by the artist in 1932 for the Ballets Russes de Monte-Carlo’s production of Bizet’s Jeux d’enfants. The artists more radical and lesser known works from the 60s and 70s will also be exhibited.

A work by Miró was auctioned off on September 24th during the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health. Donated by Joan Punyet Miró, the artist’s grandson, the money raised will go to the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, which is involved in ocean preservation and other environmental initiatives.