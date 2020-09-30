











On Tuesday 29 September, Monaco recorded two new Covid-19 cases. Now that autumn is settling in, the government is encouraging residents to get vaccinated against the flu.

Monaco has now recorded 214 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Eight people are currently hospitalised at the Princess Grace Hospital, including a resident and a non-resident who are in ICU, while 28 others are self-isolating. The total number of recoveries has risen to 178 people.

Taking pressure off care facilities and reducing “unnecessary” PCR tests

The beginning of autumn also means the start of the flu season. If the Prince’s government always encourages residents to get a yearly vaccine, in 2020 a flu jab could be a game-changer. Doctors recommend getting a flu vaccine starting from 6 months of age.

“Even if seasonal flu and COVID are caused by very different viruses, their symptoms are identical: fever, cough, fatigue, muscle aches and pains. Covid-19 diagnosis will therefore be easier if an infected person displaying these symptoms has been vaccinated against the flu. Caregivers will be able to identify a possible case of coronavirus more quickly and offer appropriate treatment, either at home or in hospital,” says the government.

