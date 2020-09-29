











Would it be excessive to describe her as Monaco’s Mother Theresa? She might not have taken vows, but her devotion to charity work is as tireless as it is admirable.

We met with Bruna Maule Cassio, founder of the Monaco Guardian Angels Association, to talk to her about her dedication to helping the French Riviera’s poorest. The association provides both material and psychological assistance to those who are most in need. For the past 12 years, her volunteers, the association’s unsung heroes, have relied on unfaltering help from local businesses and donors to fund their mission.

Were Bruna to end our introduction, she would say something along the lines of “help us help them”.

For twelve years, the association “Les Anges Gardiens de Monaco” (Guardian Angels of Monaco) has been helping families living in extreme poverty in Nice and its surroundings. While COVID-19 shook the French Riviera, both in a health and economic sense, the association founded by Bruna Maule Cassio continues to act to help hundreds of people living on the streets.

Lockdown made many of us realise that these were times that needed a show of solidarity. For Wilfried Yeguete, a basketball player in Monaco, it was indeed the trigger he needed. Since May, the athlete has been actively working for the association “Les Anges Gardiens de Monaco”.

