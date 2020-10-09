











On Thursday 8 October, Monaco recorded two new Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, the French situation took a turn for the worst, with four new cities placed on maximum alert.

Monaco has now recorded 229 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Three residents are currently hospitalised at the Princess Grace Hospital, while 18 other people are self-isolating. The total number of recoveries has risen to 207 people.

French situation deteriorates

On Thursday, the French Health Minister Oliver Véran announced that Lille, Lyon, Grenoble, and Saint-Étienne would be placed on maximum alert. All bars in the cities will have to close for a fortnight. As numbers grow, hospitals too are on high alert, and authorities have increased both the number of doctors and nurses on duty, as well as that of available beds.

In Monaco, the situation remains under control: only 2,7% of tests come back positive, a rate far below France’s 8,2%. Monaco currently has 31,58 active Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 74,9 in Nice and 104,9 in France. Last week, over 1000 PCR tests were carried out in Monaco. If needed, the Monegasque health authorities can test up to 1,850 people a week.