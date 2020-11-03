











For five years now, Monaco takes part in the “Moi(s) sans tabac” initiative, which urges smokers to quit. Here’s how the Principality can help you fight your addiction.

In Monaco, quitting smoking is a team effort. The Prince’s Government is encouraging smokers to sign up to the “Moi(s) sans Tabac” initiative – a pun on the French words for me (moi) and month (mois) – which challenges smokers to quit their habit for just one month. It is possible to sign up either through the initiative’s website, by phone, or by downloading the “Moi(s) sans tabac” app.

Even remotely, doctors, pharmacists, dentists, midwives, masseur-physiotherapists, nurses, osteopaths, psychologists are all running initiatives to help smokers quit.

“Fighting tobacco addiction should be a public health priority”

Monaco’s Princess Grace Hospital has also joined the initiative. It offers free consultations on the topic through the following number: +377 97 98 97 41. “Quitting smoking is a collective challenge,” says Mohamed Mouhssine, a pneumology specialist at the hospital, who also stresses how detrimental nicotine is to the individual’s health. “Fighting tobacco addiction should be a public health priority,” he adds.

Quitting smoking is hard. Yet specialists are keen to remind smokers that after stopping for 28 days, the withdrawal symptoms get better. A person who stops smoking for a month has 5 times more chances of quitting for good. So here’s to a smoke-free November.