











All is not quiet on the coronavirus front. Following the latest meeting of the Covid-19 task force, Monaco has announced an extension of the country’s curfew that will affect restaurants and cultural venues.

On Sunday 10 January, Monaco registered four new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 1047. 27 patients are currently hospitalised at the Princess Grace Hospital, 9 of them in ICU. Out of the 27 patients hospitalised, 18 are Monaco residents. 117 people are self-isolating, while the total number of recoveries has risen to 850. During the last few weeks, Monaco has seen a concerning rise in coronavirus cases. Currently, the country’s incidence rate stands at 410 cases per 100,000 people. The percentage of positive coronavirus tests has now risen to 7,44%, compared to 3,5% previously.

Given the worsening conditions, officials have now deemed it necessary to tighten the grip on Covid-19 restrictions. On 30 December, Monaco had already restricted restaurant access to Monaco residents and workers only.

Curfew extended

From 11 January, Monaco’s curfew will start at 7 pm instead of 8 pm. It will therefore no longer be possible to eat out in the evening, nor will be possible to attend cultural events.

Only professional, medical or family reasons can exempt residents from the curfew. The curfew extension is expected to last until at least 27 January.