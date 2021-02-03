











10 new positive cases, 26 fully recovered patients, new travel restrictions and almost a fifth of seniors refusing vaccination… this is how February 1 looked in the Principality.

In Monaco, anyone wishing to travel must do so between the hours of 6am-6pm, and must go no further than 30km from home. When it comes to crossing the border, even tougher rules apply. Anyone entering or leaving France must have an exceptional reason for doing so. In order to keep travel as safe as possible, a negative PCR test taken within the last 72 hours, must also be shown at the border. The only exception to the rule? Commuters and lorry drivers.

>> READ ALSO : Preventative measures, testing, vaccination… How is Monaco handling the pandemic?

Conspiracy theories around coronavirus are still being believed Benoîte de Sevelinges, Director of the Princess Grace Hospital

Anti-vaxxers and hospitals under pressure

“We are not at full capacity. However, as of next week, we will be adding ten or so extra beds to the Covid ward, in case we should need them.” Benoîte de Sevelinges, Director of the Princess Grace Hospital, is making every effort to avoid the health services becoming overwhelmed.

However, another challenge being faced is vaccination.10% of senior citizens are unable to receive the jab for medical reasons, whilst 15% are refusing it all together. “Some people are too scared, and others are do not believe in vaccination. In some cases, it is family members who are convincing older relatives to refuse the vaccine.” Despite the prevalent anti-vax sentiment, many people do want the jab: 75% of care home residents have successfully received their dose.