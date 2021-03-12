











As the pandemic continues to take lives, a mass for all victims of Covid-19 was held yesterday at the Monaco Cathedral. To date, 2075 people have tested positive for the virus in the Principality and 26 of them have lost their lives to the disease.

On Thursday 11 March, a mess was held at the Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate in Monaco to pay tribute to the victims of the health crisis. Many members of the Princely Government, National Council and Town Hall came to pay their respects, including: Jacques Boisson, Prince Albert II’s Secretary of State; Pierre Dartout, Minister of State and Stéphane Valeri, President of the National Council.

This mass service is just one of many organised by the Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe, who have arranged for a whole network of prayers to take place for victims of the pandemic. Services will take place during Lent in several European countries, such as Malta and Moldova.

© Public Relations Department / Stephane Danna

© Public Relations Department / Stephane Danna

12 Covid patients in intensive care

Since the pandemic began, Monaco has suffered from the iron grip of Covid-19. So far, 2075 people have tested positive for the virus in the Principality. In terms of hospital admissions, there are currently 31 patients in the Princess Grace Hospital with 12 of these cases being treated in intensive care. 13 new cases were recorded in Monaco yesterday.

Across the border, the pandemic has resulted in 1568 deaths in the Alpes-Maritimes region so far. At the start of the week there were 123 positive patients being treated in intensive care there too. Looking at France as a whole, there have been 89,856 Covid related deaths since the pandemic began and this figure continues to rise. Italy and the United Kingdom have already passed the 100,000 person death toll.

>> READ ALSO: Covid-19: More than 5,000 Pfizer-BioNtech vaccines arriving in Monaco