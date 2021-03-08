











International Women’s Day is a chance to take a closer look at women’s rights all over the world. Every country has their traditions and ways of celebrating the 8th March, so here is how we are paying tribute to the women of the world this year.

International Women’s Day has not always been in the calendar. In fact, it was not until 1977 that the United Nation’s declared the 8th March would be an official day to celebrate women and raise awareness for the challenges they face. In honour of this year’s celebrations, Monaco Tribune will be highlighting some of the incredible women working in the Principality to achieve a more equal world.

This week, we are putting together a series of articles, sharing the work of different organisations, all aiming to make the Principality a better place for women. Whilst some support female business owners, others focus on education. However, they are all united over a common goal: to reach gender equality and end discrimination.

Some of the organisations in Monaco helping women’s voices be heard are: “Femmes Leaders Mondiales Monaco”, “Aux Coeurs des Mots”, “She Can He Can” and “Association of Women Business Owners of Monaco”. This week we will tell you more about their work and how you can join in yourself to make a difference.

2020 worsened difficulties faced

2020 was a year like no other, which added an extra layer of difficulty to the fight for gender equality. Taking the issue of violence against women as an example, the lockdown measures experienced as part of the health crisis, took their toll on victims of abuse. Despite reports declaring the figures have remained consistent with previous years, the stay-at-home order, issued to help with the pandemic, has resulted in victims becoming increasingly isolated and trapped indoors. In response to this, Monaco’s Women’s Rights Committee (Comité Droits des Femmes Monaco) are focusing on several projects to help those suffering. You can read more about the Committee’s work in the latest annual report.

#8MarchMonaco

Navigating the coronavirus pandemic has been incredibly challenging, but women have played a leading role in managing the crisis. As a way to honour the female contributions, Monaco’s Women’s Rights Committee are dedicating their #8MarchMonaco campaign to female front-line workers.

On display for all to see, artist Anthony Alberti, also known as Mr One Teas, has photographed 64 everyday heroines. Over several days, their faces can be admired in several locations, including: the entrance to the Principality, on the Rock and in the Fontvieille shopping centre.

This year especially, my aim has been to uncover the women’s smiles hidden behind the masks Anthony Alberti, also known a Mr One Teas

Prince Albert II, Princess Charlène and representatives from the Princely Government and the National Council also got involved with the initiative. Together, they all took part in an official video thanking the women in the #8MarchMonaco campaign.