











After a jarring comparison with Grace Kelly was made in a match report by Le Libéro Lyon, both the Princely Palace and President of the National Council, Stéphane Valeri, have condemned the site’s shocking words.

The football match between AS Monaco and Olympique Lyonnais (OL) has certainly been one to remember. During the game several brawls broke out, resulting in players from both sides (Mattia De Sciglio, Marcelo, Willem Geubbels et Pietro Pellegri) being sent off the pitch. However, it was an article published online by the site Le Libéro Lyon that the Principality took issue with, after the author wrote the line: “unlike Grace Kelly, OL did not miss their corner in Monaco.”

“It is unfortunate that a human tragedy be compared to a sporting event”

Upon reading this shocking line, the Princely Palace released an official statement, condemning the site’s choice of words. “It is with great indignation that the Princely Palace has been made aware of the comments made on the website belonging to “Le Libéro Lyon”, which were then shared across numerous other social media platforms, following the match between Monaco and Lyon on the 2 May. It is unfortunate that a human tragedy, such as the one suffered by the Princely Family, be compared to a sporting event. On behalf of His family, Prince Albert II condemns the journalist and their words and asks that in future, they engage respectfully with the memory of those who have passed away.”

AS Monaco stands in support of Princely Family

President of the National Council, Stéphane Valeri, also made his contempt for this lack of respect very clear, as well as expressing his support to the Princely Family. “I share the indignation of the whole community here in Monaco, after the scandalous publication made by Libéro Lyon. It is shameful and unacceptable to compare a human tragedy, experienced by the Princely Family and our country, with a football match.”

AS Monaco also showed their support to the Princely Family by issuing a formal statement on their website. “AS Monaco is as equally outraged as the Princely Family, after an article was published online by a website reporting on Olympique Lyonnais. The club condemns the words written by the journalist, which are disrespectful and hurtful for the Princely Family, the Monégasque people and all of AS Monaco’s fans. The club stands in solidarity with you all.”