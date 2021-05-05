











Nice Côte d’Azur Airport airport is adding new destinations to its summer 2021 flight programme, including Minorca in the Balearic Islands and Southampton in southern England. As soon as borders open again, long haul flights to places such as New York and Dubai will also restart.

A lively summer season awaits Nice airport as a more than 1,000 flights are scheduled for take off each week, compared with 1,400 in summer 2019. From Prague to New York, and even Dubai, travellers can choose from more than 90 destinations in 37 different countries.

Laze around on Minorca’s beaches or soak up the culture at Stonehenge

Anyone hoping to travel around Europe will be pleased to hear that flights will set off from Nice to 66 different destinations on the continent. Flights will take passengers from the Côte d’Azur to the capital of Moldova, Chisinau, or further afield to London Heathrow, with a direct line also running between Nice and Prague. EasyJet are offering routes from Nice to the sandy beaches of Minorca and British Airways will be taking passengers to the English city of Southampton, located just off the coast of the Isle of Wight, not far form Stonehenge.

As for long haul flights, Nice airport is offering routes to 12 destinations across seven countries, particularly to the Maghreb region with direct lines to Alger and Tunis. Tickets to travel from Nice to Israel and Turkey, as well as Dubai and New York are also available. However, the timetable for these flights will be affected by travel restrictions, as part of the Covid-19 pandemic, so journeys will alter in line with changing regulations.

