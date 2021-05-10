











Reigning world champion, Antonio Félix da Costa (DS Techeetah), won the Monaco E-Prix this weekend after a thrilling final lap. French driver Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Techeetah) just missed out on a podium spot and Norman Nato (ROKiT Venturi Racing) finished outside of the top 10.

Antonio Félix da Costa steals the show

“It was without a doubt the riskiest overtake of my career.” Having battled it out throughout the entire race, the Portugese driver was finally able to secure his lead over Mitch Evans (Jaguar Racing) during the final lap as he soared past him on the swimming pool passage and knocked him off the top spot.

Starting off in pole position, the current world champion spent the first 25 laps trying to fend off Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin Racing) and the Jaguar driver. An epic battle that resulted in him claiming his first victory of the season. With one E-prix win under his belt, the Portugese driver is currently ranked fourth on the leaderboard.

Jean-Eric Vergne, so close yet so far

He came within touching distance of the podium. Crossing the line in fourth place, he was given a second shot at the bronze after it was announced Mitch Evans’ third place performance was to be reviewed for a potential penalty. Due to a lack of energy on the last lap, the Kiwi cut the corner by a few hundred metres, but ultimately was not penalised for the offence.

No stranger to the podium, he was crowned E-Prix winner here in 2019 and took the top spot in Rome for the third race of the season in April. But can the two-time world champion put in another winning performance this year?

A disappointing race for Norman Nato

Coming in at fifth place in the second division in Valence, the French driver had a slightly trickier weekend in the Principality. Twelfth on the grid, he crossed the line in fourteenth place after making contact going round the first corner. “At home, this was not the race we were hoping for,” declared Nato after the E-Prix.

As for Mercedes, they are hoping to quickly put this weekend behind them. Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries both moved down the leaderboard, with Nyck de Vries losing first place to a fellow Dutchman, Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin Racing) as five points now stand between them. The next race will take place in just over a month’s time in Mexico (19 June).