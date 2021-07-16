











The Prince’s Government has committed to donating 15,600 vaccine doses to countries in need.

The donation is part of the COVAX initiative launched by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The WHO aims to ensure that access to vaccine is done “in an equitable manner” and “according to the countries’ needs,” explained the Prince’s Palace after the announcement.

The COVAX initiative aims to distribute over 2 billion vaccine doses to all the countries in the world before the end of 2021, with a particular focus place on poorer nations.

Last January, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the WHO, warned of the moral consequences of rich countries hoarding Covid-19 vaccines. “The world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure, and the price of this failure will be paid by lives and livelihoods in the world’s poorest countries,” he warned.

The Principality is actively involved in helping poorer countries tackle the pandemic, particularly in Africa. Monaco has donated masks, personal protective equipment (PPE) and hydro-alcoholic gel, among other things.

