











The young members of the AS Monaco training centre returned to school on Thursday at the Diagonale. AS Monaco’s Vice President/General Manager, Oleg Petrov, was present for the occasion.

It’s the big day for the youngsters of AS Monaco. But also for their teachers. This Thursday, the 53 students of the Academy and the 21 teaches returned to school at the Diagonale. A member of the “prestige” category, a label that only three other clubs in the French championship have, the AS Monaco training centre prepares the young members for their academic career, from the last years of secondary school to the BTS, via the BAC pro courses.

>> READ MORE: Why is AS Monaco consistently ranked one of the best youth academies in France?

“I am very happy to be here with you today, because the start of the school year is a symbolic stage in a season,” said Oleg Petrov in front of the wide-eyed Monegasque students. “It’s a big day for you, for the Academy staff and it is an opportunity for me to remind you of the importance of schooling in your training. As you know, it’s not just about football,” he continued.

Young people at the heart of AS Monaco’s project

“Learning, getting an education and getting a diploma is very important for your social and professional life, but also for your playing career. It is the responsibility of the staff here to make sure that you have the necessary tools. For my part, I am counting on each of you to give your best to perform well on the field but also in the classroom. A great year to everyone!”

>> READ MORE: Paul Mitchell (AS Monaco): “We really do believe in young talent”

Bertrand Reuzeau, who was also present for the reopening, insisted on the notions of “respect”, whilst specifying that “punctuality” and “behaviour” must be “irreproachable”. The Academy director then went on to say that he hoped that the young people at the centre would “continue their momentum, with 100% success in the various exams.” The event ended with the classes being called to order, one by one, before the youngsters returned to their rooms. AS Monaco is back to school!

The Academy in numbers:

5, the number of world champions trained at AS Monaco (Thierry Henry, Emmanuel Petit, Lilian Thuram, David Trezeguet and Kylian Mbappé).

4, the number of Gambardella Cups won by AS Monaco (1962, 1972, 2011, 2016).

74, the number of young people attending the Academy in the 2021-2022 season, including 65 players staying at La Diagonale.