After a trip to Ireland, the children of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene joined the 5715 pupils starting their school year on Monday 6 September. Accompanied by their father, they arrived on foot at their new school on the Rock, the François d’Assise-Nicolas Barré (FANB), a Catholic institution.

Wearing the school’s red polo shirts and protected by their masks, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella started their first day at 10am. They will be learning in a double CP/CE1 class.

100% success rate in exams

This year, 1157 students joined the FNAB school, which was refurbished in 2019. The school is ultra-modern and state-of-the-art, with a heat regulation system and a sports field on the roof terrace. Maximum comfort for the students!

The parents of Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella need not worry about the quality of education, since in 2020 all students taking the brevet des collèges and the baccalauréat have graduated.

