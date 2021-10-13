











The exhibition of some 20 works is located at the headquarters of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The Monegasque Red Cross has entrusted some twenty works to be exhibited at the headquarters of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Geneva. This action symbolises the friendship between the Principality and Switzerland and was reinforced by the presence of Prince Albert II at the inauguration on 11th October.

Prince Albert II was accompanied, among others, by Frédéric Platini, Secretary General of the Monegasque Red Cross, and Francesco Rocca, President of the IFRC.

Speaking to Monaco Info about the exhibition at the IFRC headquarters, the Prince said: “To see them [the works] here is a great joy and a reminder that our small national Red Cross Society is trying to contribute in different ways to the extraordinary work that all Red Cross societies around the world are doing.”

International aid

The Monegasque Red Cross, in addition to its local actions (storm Alex, Covid-19 pandemic), has been active internationally for several years. Recently, it provided aid to Haiti, which was hit by an earthquake, and to Afghanistan.

The IFRC coordinates the international relief efforts of more than 14 million volunteers across 192 countries. It is now the largest humanitarian network in the world.