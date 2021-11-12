Our editorial team’s recommendations will keep you busy from November 12 to 19.
Friday, 12 November
Go la Roca Team!
The in-form team is all set to face FC Bayern Munich at home! AS Monaco Basket recently won against the European giant CSKA Moscow, but can they keep up the momentum? We’ve got our fingers crossed.
AS Monaco – FC Bayern Munich
Stade Louis-II – Salle Gaston Medecin
Friday, 12 November at 8 p.m.
Saturday, 13 November
Comedy time
Make the most of the weekend to relax an have a laugh at the closing show in the Serénissimes de l’Humour festival with local talent, Hassan de Monaco. The Monegasque comedian’s intimate and autobiographical show is about growing up in the Principality. Don’t miss it!
Sérénissimes de l’humour
Grimaldi Forum – Salle Prince Pierre
Saturday, 13 November at 8 p.m.
Sunday, 14 November
Christmas arrives early
The installation of Christmas decorations is well under way in the Principality. Lighting up is on November 22, but meanwhile the impatient and curious can see the tree on the Place d’Armes, or get a preview of what the place du Casino will look like…
Christmas decorations
Principality of Monaco
Every day
Monday, 15 November
Monday is Sushi day
We’re off to Japan! Well, Japan in Fontvieille. The Moshi Moshi restaurant puts on a sushi lunch for 23 euros with a selection of sashimi, makis and rolls of the day. If you’re not in the mood for sushi, the restaurant also has a bento box deal, a ramen of the day or a pokébowl at lunchtime. Check out the other business lunches in our special feature.
Moshi Moshi
32 Quai Jean-Charles Rey
Midday, Monday to Friday
Tuesday, 16 November
A Japanese tragedy in three acts
Head to the Monte-Carlo Opera for a 100-year-old masterpiece that doesn’t get old. “Madame Butterfly” is back, with musical direction by Giampaolo Bisanti, based on the original work by Giacomo Puccini.
Madame Butterfly
Monte-Carlo Opera
Tuesday 16 November at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, 17 November
Don’t look back in anger
“Vous N’Aurez Pas Ma Haine” (You won’t get my hatred) is the story of Antoine, a family man whose wife was tragically murdered in the Bataclan attack on 13 November 2015. The Théâtre des Variétés offers him the opportunity to tell us how he found the strength to carry on after this terrible ordeal. Free admission.
Vous N’Aurez Pas Ma Haine
Théâtre des Variétés
Wednesday 17 November 6.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.
Thursday, 18 November
The season for giving
The “Christmas boxes” are back at Carrefour for the second year running. The principle: put your donations in a shoebox, which will be given to a person in need over the holidays.
Carrefour
27 Avenue Albert 2,
Fontvieille
November 15-19