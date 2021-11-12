











Our editorial team’s recommendations will keep you busy from November 12 to 19.

Friday, 12 November

Go la Roca Team!

The in-form team is all set to face FC Bayern Munich at home! AS Monaco Basket recently won against the European giant CSKA Moscow, but can they keep up the momentum? We’ve got our fingers crossed.

AS Monaco – FC Bayern Munich

Stade Louis-II – Salle Gaston Medecin

Friday, 12 November at 8 p.m.

Ticket sales

Saturday, 13 November

Comedy time

Make the most of the weekend to relax an have a laugh at the closing show in the Serénissimes de l’Humour festival with local talent, Hassan de Monaco. The Monegasque comedian’s intimate and autobiographical show is about growing up in the Principality. Don’t miss it!

Sérénissimes de l’humour

Grimaldi Forum – Salle Prince Pierre

Saturday, 13 November at 8 p.m.

More info

Sunday, 14 November

Christmas arrives early

The installation of Christmas decorations is well under way in the Principality. Lighting up is on November 22, but meanwhile the impatient and curious can see the tree on the Place d’Armes, or get a preview of what the place du Casino will look like…

Christmas decorations

Principality of Monaco

Every day

Monday, 15 November

Monday is Sushi day

We’re off to Japan! Well, Japan in Fontvieille. The Moshi Moshi restaurant puts on a sushi lunch for 23 euros with a selection of sashimi, makis and rolls of the day. If you’re not in the mood for sushi, the restaurant also has a bento box deal, a ramen of the day or a pokébowl at lunchtime. Check out the other business lunches in our special feature.

Moshi Moshi

32 Quai Jean-Charles Rey

Midday, Monday to Friday

More info

Tuesday, 16 November

A Japanese tragedy in three acts

Head to the Monte-Carlo Opera for a 100-year-old masterpiece that doesn’t get old. “Madame Butterfly” is back, with musical direction by Giampaolo Bisanti, based on the original work by Giacomo Puccini.

Madame Butterfly

Monte-Carlo Opera

Tuesday 16 November at 8 p.m.

Plus d’infos

Wednesday, 17 November

Don’t look back in anger

“Vous N’Aurez Pas Ma Haine” (You won’t get my hatred) is the story of Antoine, a family man whose wife was tragically murdered in the Bataclan attack on 13 November 2015. The Théâtre des Variétés offers him the opportunity to tell us how he found the strength to carry on after this terrible ordeal. Free admission.

Vous N’Aurez Pas Ma Haine

Théâtre des Variétés

Wednesday 17 November 6.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

More info

Thursday, 18 November

The season for giving

The “Christmas boxes” are back at Carrefour for the second year running. The principle: put your donations in a shoebox, which will be given to a person in need over the holidays.

Carrefour

27 Avenue Albert 2,

Fontvieille

November 15-19