Ship capsizes in the port of Fontvieille – The “Vieux Crabe”, a 16-meter-long vessel, sank during the night of Sunday to Monday in the port of Fontvieille. The SEPM (Monaco Ports Operating Company) noticed the vessel’s absence during its daily morning inspection.

For reasons that are still unclear, the boat sank completely to a depth of 7 metres, spilling between 50 and 100 litres of diesel into the sea. Divers were called in to empty the tank of any remaining fuel.

Listed as a boat of historical interest by the ‘Patrimoine Maritime et Fluvial’ (Sea and River Heritage), the “Vieux Crabe” is not expected to be taken out of the water for the time being, for financial reasons.

Re-election of the Automobile Club de Monaco’s President – On Tuesday, October 12, the members of the Automobile Club de Monaco chose to re-elect Maître Michel Boeri. He will be chairman of the Board of Directors and of the Organising Committee for the next five years.

Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival programme – The 15th edition of the Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival will be held from November 23 to December 4 at the Opéra Garnier. On the billing: Avishai Cohen Trio, Jamie Cullum, Steve Hackett, Gregory Porter, Chucho Valdés Quartet featuring Yilian Cañizares, Paul Person and David Hallyday for the very first time.

Princess of Hanover visits an association for young people – On October 4, the Princess of Hanover visited the premises of the association Jeune J’écoute. She met the board of directors, staff and young people that are helped by this organisation, which is 90% funded by the Government. Its goal is to help those under 26 who are suffering from psychological issues in the Principality.