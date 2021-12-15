Non-vaccinated travellers will be placed in isolation.

It will be tougher to travel between France and Italy from now on. As of Thursday, 16 December, and until at least 31 January 2022, vaccinated travellers will have to provide a negative antigen test that is less than 24 hours old, or PCR test less than 48 hours old, in addition to their full vaccination certificate.

Non-vaccinated travellers must also provide a negative antigen test less than 24 hours old, or PCR test less than 48 hours old, but will also have to quarantine for five days (ten for non-Europeans), after which they must provide a negative test result. In both cases, self-testing is not acceptable.

These measures are applicable to everyone from the age of 6. Special measures will apply to travellers who have a recovery certificate, and the French embassy in Italy promises to announce these very shortly.

Border workers not concerned

For the moment, France Diplomatie states that border workers, pupils and students are not concerned (with certain conditions). Similarly, travellers who are passing through Italy by their own means, and for under 36 hours, will not be obliged to provide test results. Those staying for less than 120 hours for professional or health reasons, or in case of absolute emergency, are also exempt.

For the moment, specific measures for border towns (and in particular, travelling to Ventimiglia market) are yet to be announced.

