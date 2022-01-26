Princess Caroline’s daughter surprised the audience during the Chanel Haute-Couture 2022 collection show.

The sumptuous Chanel Haute-Couture 2022 collection’s show was held on Tuesday, January 25. in the Grand Palais Ephémère in Paris, near the Eiffel Tower.

A collection that was designed by Virginie Viard, presented in a decor by Xavier Veilhan to the music of Sébastien Tellier, and that Charlotte Casiraghi opened in a rather unusual manner. On horseback, dressed in a riding hat, tweed jacket, gloves and leather riding boots, the luxury brand’s ambassador and muse made a spectacular entrance, taking the whole audience by surprise.

Her husband, Dimitri Rassam, and her mother-in-law, Carole Bouquet, herself an icon of the famous Chanel N°5, were present for the big moment. Other big names were also at the show, including Angèle, Margot Robbie, Pharrell Williams and Vanessa Paradis.

Charlotte Casiraghi posted several photos on her Instagram account, reflecting her passion for fashion and for horse riding, a discipline in which she has competed in several championships. Princess Caroline’s daughter was appointed as an ambassador for the ‘double-C’ fashion house at the start of 2021. She then joined forces with the French label to launch “Les Rendez-vous littéraires rue Cambon”.