The incidence rate in Monaco dropped by 36% in the space of a week. Here are the seven main points.
The Prince’s Government has published its latest report on the health situation in Monaco. The incidence rate over the past seven days is estimated at 1,205 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 1,890 last Monday, a 36% drop. Currently, 72 people are still in hospital at the CHPG, compared to 83 last week. But despite the downward trend, the Prince’s Government remains cautious:
- Wearing a mask outdoors remains compulsory until further notice.
- A screening campaign will again be organised in schools after the February holidays.
- Teleworking remains compulsory until March 4, where possible.
- The extension of the health pass for certain professions remains in place until the end of February.
- According to the latest figures published by Monaco Statistics on February 4, 71% of the resident population of Monaco aged 12 and over is fully vaccinated.
- The Prince’s Government is repeating its call to vaccinate, with the #GOVAX campaign. For any questions or to book a slot, you can call 92 05 55 00 or head over to vaccination-covid19.gouv.mc.
- In neighbouring Alpes-Maritimes, the trend is also downward, with a 33% decrease in the incidence rate since last week. Today, the department has 2,198 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 3,271 on February 1, according to data from the ARS (regional health authority) and Covidtracker.