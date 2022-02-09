The incidence rate in Monaco dropped by 36% in the space of a week. Here are the seven main points.

The Prince’s Government has published its latest report on the health situation in Monaco. The incidence rate over the past seven days is estimated at 1,205 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 1,890 last Monday, a 36% drop. Currently, 72 people are still in hospital at the CHPG, compared to 83 last week. But despite the downward trend, the Prince’s Government remains cautious: