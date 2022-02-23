Prince Albert II welcomed the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, to the Prince’s Palace on Tuesday February 22.

The purpose of the official visit was to further strengthen ties between Monaco and Serbia. The two countries have maintained diplomatic relations since 2007. Prince Albert II visited Belgrade in October 2020, where an economic agreement between Monaco and Serbia was signed.

While at the Prince’s Palace, President Vučić, accompanied by a Serbian delegation, attended the customary military inspection alongside Prince Albert II.

The Sovereign then presented the Serbian President with the Grand Cross of the Order of Saint Charles.

“Prince Albert II is a very knowledgeable and a very charming person. He speaks to everybody in the world. I had an opportunity to learn many things from him, to understand the situation in the world better,” the Serbian President told Monaco Info.

A framework cooperation agreement

Following the military ceremony, a framework cooperation agreement between the two countries was signed by the Serbian Foreign Minister, Nikola Selakovic, and Monaco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Isabelle Berro-Amadeï. This agreement will “strengthen the ties that bind the two states in areas of common interest such as the economy, investments and the environment”, Isabelle Berro-Amadeï stressed.

The agreement includes the pursuit of new synergies, the creation of partnerships, the establishment of an air link between Belgrade and Nice and much more.

The visit concluded in the evening at the Opéra de Monte-Carlo, where Prince Albert II and President Vučić attended the performance of “Werther”, an opera by Jules Massenet.