Prince Albert II and Princess Stephanie, who took part in the project, attended the presentation of this unique piece.

The artist Mr OneTeas unveiled the large collective work, created as part of operation #8MarchMonaco, at the Oceanographic Museum on Tuesday, March 8.

The painting is made up of 100 pieces created by 100 personalities from the Principality, including Prince Albert II, Princess Stéphanie, the President of the National Council Stéphane Valeri, Mayor Georges Marsan and AS Monaco players.

The work addresses a dual theme: the protection of women’s rights and of the sea. And with good reason: according to the UN, 80% of those displaced by climate change are women and girls.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

“The idea is to have a collective work of art that brings together a multitude of ambassadors or stakeholders in the subject of women’s status in the Principality of Monaco to create a piece together, without necessarily realising it,” the artist told Monaco Info. It can sometimes be important and even astute to take part in causes that are bigger than ourselves, even if we’re not aware of it at first. That’s what I wanted to symbolise with this project.”

The presentation of the work was followed by a conference on the protection of women’s rights and of the sea.