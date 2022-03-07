100 personalities from Monaco, including Princess Stéphanie, contributed to the creation of a collective piece of art as part of Operation #8MarchMonaco.

“Freedom”, “Humanity”, “Equality”, “Future”, “Protection”… Dressed in blue blouses and white gloves, armed with coloured spray cans, stencils and hairdryers, 100 Principality dignitaries, including Prince Albert II, got busy to create a huge work of art that will include all these powerful messages and will be unveiled on Tuesday, March 8, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Princess Stéphanie, Mayor Georges Marsan, the President of the National Council Stéphane Valeri, and even players from AS Monaco joined in.

The collective piece, produced in partnership with the artist Anthony Alberti, aka Mr OneTeas, has a two-fold message: protecting women’s rights and protecting the sea. And with good reason: according to the UN, 80% of those displaced by climate change are women and girls.

“This painting symbolises the building block that everyone can contribute at their own level to change attitudes and society for a more egalitarian and sustainable future,” explained Céline Cottalorda, Interministerial Delegate for Women’s Rights. “Together we can achieve great things and unite to defend women and the oceans. This is the message we want to convey for March 8th.”

The work will be unveiled on Tuesday at 4.45 pm at the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco. The operation will also be visible in particular on the roundabouts, in the shopping centre at Fontvieille, at the Ministry of State and on the gates of the Saint Martin gardens.