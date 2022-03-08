The Foundation shared an appeal by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) on its social networks.

Protect health workers and ensure continuity of services in Ukraine: that is the mission of UNAIDS, which is currently in the country to help the population as best it can during the conflict with Russia. Fight Aids Monaco expressed its solidarity with the campaign, stressing that Ukraine is the second most affected country by HIV in this region of the world.

“Of an estimated 250,000 people living with HIV, the 156,000 people on antiretroviral therapy have only a few weeks of treatment left if access to care is no longer possible due to the war” the foundation explains, adding that “the Ukrainian government and its partners have put in place one of the most effective HIV policies in their region, and the Russian invasion now threatens to wipe out that progress.”

While Princess Stephanie, President of the Foundation, was taking part in the creation of a collective work to mark International Women’s Day, she took the opportunity to pay tribute to the Ukrainian people. The Princess created a small blue and yellow square with the word “future” and an image of a handshake, a symbol of peace and solidarity.