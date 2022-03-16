The Mayor of Monaco outlined for Monaco Tribune the Municipality’s major projects for the year 2022. Developments, events and preparations for key dates in 2023… Georges Marsan provides a complete overview of what will be happening in Monaco this year.

1. The Jardin Exotique is top priority

The Town Hall’s biggest project is the complete reopening of the legendary Jardin Exotique (Exotic Garden). The botanical centre is still functioning, but the gardens are currently closed to the public, as is the grotto, due to estructuring works. “We were meant to re-open in June, to pay tribute to Prince Albert I, the instigator of the Botanical Garden, which was inaugurated under Louis II.”

A “misunderstanding” between the Government and the Town Hall delayed the works, which were supposed to be finished in June 2022 but should finally be completed in June 2023. The gift shop will open again soon, while work will ramp up to restructure the Gardens “from top to bottom”. “We get messages every day from people who can’t wait to return to the garden. It made us realise the extent of the garden’s notoriety, especially abroad.”

© Michaël Alesi / Communication Department

2. The inauguration of the Testimonio project crèche

In a few months, in September 2022, the crèche will be inaugurated in new Testimonio premises, a large public housing project estimated at 40 million euros, on the Monte-Carlo Larvotto side of town. In total, fifty more cribs will be available in the Principality.

This will allow us to provide an adequate number of crèches to meet the Monegasque population’s requirements”, Monaco’s Mayor is pleased to say. “We have never been short of childcare places, but we used to make catchment area exceptions, which are no longer necessary today.”

3. Refurbishment of Villa Lamartine

Villa Lamartine is a building in Monte-Carlo that formerly housed the sound and video libraries and is currently undergoing renovation. Work has been going on for more than a year and will be completed in 2023 at a total cost of €7 million.

The project is fully financed by the Town Hall thanks to a real estate capital gain realised on the former building of the ‘Le Temps de Vivre’ club. “The aim is to bring the ‘Le Temps de Vivre’ club into the Villa Lamartine, creating a venue for cross-generational interaction.” It will be possible to reserve the main room of the almost 700m2 villa for private use.

4. Entertainment is back at the Espace Léo Ferré and in Monaco

Good news for music lovers. Two concerts will be scheduled in April at the Espace Léo Ferré: General Elektriks on 2 April and Anne Sila on 23 April. For the first time in two years…

The summer village and the Fête de la Musique (midsummer music festival) will also be making a comeback. As will the Monaco Carnival. “The Monegasques were getting impatient,” says Georges Marsan. “June 21 is an important date. It is also a breath of fresh air for the town hall staff involved in events organisation.”

© Mairie de Monaco

5. The launch of the Carers’ Café in the “A Fabrica”

From the end of the month, a monthly meeting is about to be set up by the Town Hall. This is the Café des Aidants, an initiative that allows everyone to give their time and energy to help their relatives with disabilities to meet in a relaxed setting, in the Parc Princesse Antoinette.

“We have to think about those people who look after their parents, for example, who need to keep their bearings. This is an opportunity for them to sit back and take a breather, while sharing their experience.”

But also…