Here are some selections to keep you busy this weekend and next week.

Let’s start with this weekend’s programme:

Tomorrow will be the last game of the season for AS Monaco. The team will play away to Lens and the result will dictate whether or not ASM qualifies for the Champions League. The game will be broadcast live on a giant screen at the Louis-II Stadium, starting at 8pm.

The Mare Nostrum Swim Tour will pass through Monaco on Saturday and Sunday. The curious will be able to watch the event at the Stade Louis II or on the internet.

Monte-Carlo Market will feature Corsican products (Figatelli, boar sausage, brocciu, cabrettu, drinks and other Corsican specialities), this Saturday morning between 8am and 2pm.

Also on Saturday, you can go for an eco-hike from 9:30 am to 11:30 am on the Cap d’Ail coastal path. On Sunday, the Monaco Red Cross is organising a ‘cleaning day’ from 10am to midday, on Port Hercule.

On Sunday, come and enjoy a symphonic concert at the Rainier III Auditorium. David Fray and Emmanuel Christien will present the concert, which begins at 6 pm.

What about the rest of the week?

From Monday 23 to Wednesday 25, Monaco Town Hall is organising a clothing drive (cotton shirts, denim, silk or pure cashmere garments).

Tuesday will see the 29th edition of the World Stars Football Match. This year, Star Team for the Children will face All Stars Formula 1 Drivers. See you at 7pm at the Stade Louis II.

The Art of Racing exhibition is open to the public at Espace 22, until 28 May. From 9am to 6pm, from Monday to Friday, come and discover work by Souria Draws and Marco Collini, two artists who combine artistic talent and a passion for racing.

And don’t forget to book your tickets for the Monaco Streaming Film Festival !