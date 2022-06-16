Two nightlife icons, and a new experience for summer 2022.

This year’s new feature is the COYANCHA experience, launched to celebrate the brand’s 10-year anniversary, and only available in Monaco. From Thursday to Saturday, the happy few can enjoy a totally private area, with piscos served at cocktail hour, dinner prepared by Victoria Vallenilla, all accompanied by live music and DJ sets.

Save the date of June 21, for the “Noche Blanca” where the dresscode is all white, and get ready for the “Rituals” evenings on July 19 and August 9, with Peruvian tribal rituals in store.

At Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo, you can party all night long

This summer also marks the return of party nights at Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo, the most iconic club on the Riviera, with the most high-profile electro DJs. A fine tribute to Régine, the creator of this institution in 1970, who passed away this year.

June 17: KINKY ROCK STAR night – Ollie & Solly

June 24: Ollie & Solly + Jim Leblanc

July 7: GO DEEP night – LAOLU / Sound of Ritual – ILAN

July 9: Nico de Andrea

July 14: GO DEEP night – Salomé Le Chat + Bird Of Mind

July 21: GO DEEP night – Black Coffee + Angelos

July 22: BRAZILIAN NIGHT – Vintage Culture + Marina Diniz

July 28: GO DEEP night – Artbat

July 29: Diplo

August 4: GO DEEP night – &ME + Jimi Jules + LAOLU

August 5: Martin Solveig

August 11: GO DEEP night – Blond:Ish

August 18: Moojo / Arodes / Damian Lazarus

August 20: Nico de Andrea

August 26: Kungs

COYA Monte-Carlo (open until 29 October 2022 from Tuesday to Sunday (Wednesday-Sunday in October), from 7pm to 2am). Reservations: T. +377 98 06 20 00

Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo (open until October 8, 2022 on Fridays and Saturdays, from 11: 30 p.m. to dawn. From July 6 to August 27, open Wednesdays through Saturdays). Reservations: +377 98 06 70 68 or +33 6 80 86 21 08

SEE ALSO: The Twiga Monte Carlo reopens, with a brand new feel