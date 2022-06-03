Historic meetings, a conductors’ competition and philosophy: here’s what’s happening over the weekend and next week.

Take advantage of the weekend break to discover the ancient “fiefdoms” of the Grimaldi Dynasty. The third meeting of the Historic Sites of Grimaldi will be taking place on the Place du Palais, on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 June. On the programme: shows, concerts and a farandole. Admission is free.

Pay a little visit to the Princess Antoinette Park, where the town hall will celebrate World Environment Day on Saturday, June 4. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you will be able to discover stands and workshops on environmentally-friendly actions. Children can also enjoy fun workshops and a great treasure hunt. Free admission, but booking is required for the workshops.

The “Rendez-vous aux Jardins” (the 19th edition of this national event) is also taking place on June 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with city walks at the Jardins Saint-Martin, starting from the Oceanographic Museum, on this year’s theme “Gardens and climate change”.

Come and watch the fifth edition of the Evgeny Svetlanov International Conductors’ Competition. The final, on Sunday, June 5 at the Auditorium Rainier III is open to the public, free of charge! The remaining four candidates will compete from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can vote for your favourite maestro before the Awards ceremony.

If you prefer sport to music, the Riviera Water Bike Challenge is back on the Port Hercule this Sunday, June 5 at 10 a.m. You can watch the 18 competing teams, off the Solarium on the Digue Rainier III, or follow the race in real time on the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation website.

Kick off the week with PhiloMonaco, June 7-12. A week of philosophical lectures and reflections, grouped by topic. Free workshops are open to the public, with prestigious figures taking part, such as Charlotte Casiraghi or Fabrice Luchini.

Another big event: Top Brands, where, for the first time, classic cars will be on show. Discover more than 50 sports cars, from the 1950s to the 1990s at the Grimaldi Forum, from June 8 to 12. Three types of tickets are available, and can be booked online.

This Thursday, June 9, Monaco’s Théâtre des Variétés will host “Incontro con Lucio Dalla” at 8 pm. A tribute evening in honour of the famous Italian singer Lucio Dalla, with a musical show, interspersed with anecdotes and discussions.

Stroll around the Larvotto and take the opportunity to look at the superb photos from the Prince Albert II Foundation’s “Environmental Photography Prize” competition. 36 photos are on display on the Promenade until June 29.

