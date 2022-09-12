The British community in Monaco has been expressing its sadness.

In Monaco, tributes continue to pour in as the United Kingdom prepares to bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on 19 September, the date of her funeral.

Following on from Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, the Principality has been expressing its support. First the Government of Monaco, which issued this dispatch:

« It is with great sadness that the Government of Monaco extends its deepest condolences to the Royal Family and to the whole of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth as they mourn Queen Elizabeth.

Her incomparable strength, commitment and steadfastness in the service of Her people were an example throughout Her reign. »

Prince Albert II signed the book of condolences at the British Consulate, in tribute to the Sovereign. “My reaction, like everyone’s, is one of great sadness even though, given her advanced age, the outcome was unfortunately to be expected. This is a great loss not only for the UK, for Europe, but for the whole world. She was a Sovereign who was very, very much liked, even loved throughout the world. Her ever-gracious demeanour, and her empathy towards others were really very palpable. She was a Queen who had an exemplary attitude in many difficult circumstances and who knew how to stand firm when being firm was required. She had that intelligence of the heart that is shared by the greats of this world,” the Prince told Monaco Info.

A memorial service at the Anglican Church

The British community in Monaco has also expressed its sadness. Almost 3,000 Principality residents are from the UK. The British Association of Monaco – established in 1935 and with 250 members – reacted to the terrible news. “For me personally, she was a wonderful, strong woman with a lot of energy. This is a very sad moment for all British residents in the Principality but also for the whole world. We will miss her very much,” said Yvonne Bernhardt, President of the British Association of Monaco, speaking to Monaco Info.

St Paul’s Anglican Church held a memorial service for the Queen on the evening of Saturday 10 September. “We have been prepared for this news for a very long time,” said Andrew Taylor, a substitute minister at the Anglican Church. “But when it happens, it still comes a shock. I had the good fortune of meeting the Queen several times, and what struck me most, and several people have mentioned this to me, was her great sense of humour. She was very warm with people. People don’t really know how to behave when they meet the Queen, but she was the kind of person who could put you at ease very quickly and she was kind to everyone.”

Menna Rawlings, the UK’s Ambassador to Monaco, shared some photos and a short message of thanks on her Twitter account: “I was honoured to participate in a service of prayer and commemoration for HM Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Anglican Church in Monaco. We are so grateful for the support of H.S.H. Prince Albert, H.S.H. Princess Charlene and all Monégasques at this sad time 🇲🇨🇬🇧”

I was honoured to participate in a service of prayer and commemoration for HM Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Anglican Church in Monaco.



We are so grateful for the support of H.S.H. Prince Albert, H.S.H. Princess Charlene and all Monégasques at this sad time 🇲🇨🇬🇧 @palaismonaco pic.twitter.com/Tjoifw4UV9 — Menna Rawlings (@MennaRawlings) September 11, 2022

The flags of the Prince’s Palace, the Government, the Archbishop’s Palace, the National Council and the Town Hall will remain at half-mast until 19 September.