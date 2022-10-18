The exploit was carried out in partnership with the Institut de Chirurgie Réparatrice, Locomoteur et Sport (Institute of Reconstructive, Musculoskeletal and Sport Surgery – ICR) in Nice.

It is an unprecedented event. The world’s first ever cruciate knee ligament reconstruction took place recently at the Clinique Médico-Chirurgicale Orthopédique de Monaco (Orthopedic Medical and Surgical Clinic – IM2S)

Thanks to the ICR and with the support and authorisation of the Prince’s Government, a 20-year-old female rugby player from Nice was able to undergo the delicate operation.

Professor Christophe Trojani’s team used the patellar tendon from the patient’s mother’s right knee to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament in her daughter’s left knee. A very personal contribution from the mother and proof of the successful collaboration between Nice and Monaco.

The operation took place on October 8 and today both mother and daughter are “doing very well” according to IM2S.