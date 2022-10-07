A little more patience… The rides and candy floss will be back in a fortnight, for a one-month period between Friday 21 October and Saturday 19 November.

As the mid-term break approaches, many are looking forward to seeing their favourite attractions back in the Port of Monaco. No need to fret, the Fair will be here soon. It kicks off on Friday 21 October at 2pm sharp. Young and young at heart will have four weeks to enjoy it to the full, until midnight on Saturday 19 November.

It will be open every day from 11am to 11pm (attractions from 2pm), and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays as well as on October 31 as the next day is a public holiday. On the eve of National Day on 18 November, the attractions will even stay open until 1am! These will include Space Combat, the Astrojet simulator, the Laughing Palace and of course the bumper cars!

Security checks and capacity limit

The Town Hall wishes to remind fairgoers that the public safety measures introduced several years ago are back in force. Bags will therefore be checked at the eight access points to the Fair (6 on the Quai Albert I and 2 on the Darse Sud) and mats will count the number of visitors. Once maximum capacity is reached, access to the Fair will be temporarily suspended.

The Town Hall is also determined to respect its environmental commitments and has distributed a leaflet to all the stallholders containing waste sorting instructions .

More details:

Information on +377 93 15 06 04 or on the City Council website. Via the link, the public will also be able to check attendance levels in real time, and therefore avoid having to wait at the entrance if maximum capacity has already been reached.