Alice and Alexia, aka the Wonder Mums, will be taking part in the Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles 2023 in aid of Princess Charlene’s Foundation.

Big smiles and a t-shirt that proudly displays the Wonder Mums’ golden rally logo. In the photo shared by Alice and Alexia, and relayed by the Princess Charlene Foundation on Instagram, the Princess can be seen with the two friends who will be taking part in the Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles 2023, as the “Wonder Mums” team.

Princess Charlene was happy to show her support, and with good reason: the Wonder Mums will be taking part in aid of her Foundation, and more precisely the “Swim for Safety” programme in Sri Lanka, which aims to teach water safety measures, survival swimming and basic first aid to underprivileged children.

Alice and Alexia will be revving their engine on the start line in five months time, Saturday 4 March, to be precise, in Nice. They will be bound for Essaouira in Morocco, where they are due to arrive on 18 March. The two women have opened a Leetchi fundraiser to help them finance their big adventure. To date, more than 2,000 euros have been raised.

Since 2012, nearly 900,000 people have benefited from the different programmes put in place by the Princess Charlene Foundation, whose work focuses on water safety.