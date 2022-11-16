Given the success of last year’s event, the Town Hall is bringing back the show, which will last about 12 minutes this year.

On Saturday 19 November, Monaco will be celebrating its National Day. To mark the occasion, Monaco Town Hall is organising several shows, including a drone show, which can be seen from all over the Principality.

200 luminous drones will set off over the Prince’s Palace and into the night skies on Friday 18 November, at 8pm. The 12-minute show will be dedicated to Prince Albert I and his explorations, as the Principality commemorates the 100th anniversary of his death this year.

© Communication Department / Stephane Danna / Michael Alesi

The event is put together by the company MC-Clic, and will be accompanied by music specially composed for the event by Bruno Abel. The best place to enjoy the musical atmosphere will be at the Fair on the port.

There will be point trying to get to the Rocher after 7.45pm: access will be closed for safety reasons.