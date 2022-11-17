OGC Nice chairman and Ineos CEO Jim Ratcliffe has confirmed that he is not interested in buying Liverpool. His ambition is clear: to concentrate all his efforts on GYM so the Nice Club can rival Paris Saint-Germain.

After being in the running to buy Chelsea and showing interest in Manchester United, the British billionaire has now denied any plans to purchase Liverpool, which was recently put up for sale.

“Our position has changed since the summer and we are now focusing our efforts on Nice. Our ambition is heightened and we want to make it one of the best French clubs, capable of competing with Paris Saint-Germain,” explained one of its spokespersons. “There is more value to our investment than if we were to buy a Premier League club.”

Restructuring is underway

Jim Ratcliffe, who arrived in 2019, intends to take the OGC Nice project to the next level. The Aiglons currently have a way to go to achieve their ambitions, with a ninth place in Ligue 1.

With the arrival from RC Lens of Florent Ghisolfi as sports director, soon to be joined by two of his right-hand men, Laurent Beissière (physical trainer) and Ghislain Dubois (performance director), the club is in the midst of a restructuring process, with Lucien Favre staying on as coach.