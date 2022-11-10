The Prince was awarded an honoris causa doctorate in recognition of his significant commitment to the environment.

The Prince did not pursue a university career alongside his princely activities, but this honorary title was awarded to him together with the doctorate diploma, for his knowledge and commitment to the preservation of biodiversity, sustainable development and the fight against global warming. The Sovereign has thus added a new string to his bow, becoming an honorary doctor in forestry and environmental sciences.

The Prince received the certification from the rector of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria, Giuseppe Zimbalatti, while the Sovereign was travelling in the south of Italy to discover “Grimaldi Historical Sites”.

© Gaetan Luci / Prince’s Palace

The Prince wore the traditional doctoral gown at the ceremony then, after speeches by the rector and regional President, Roberto Occhiuto, the Sovereign expressed his emotion at receiving the honorary distinction. Prince Albert II also thanked the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria.

The doctorate was then presented to him in the Aula Magna and the Prince was invited to celebrate the event with an aperitif in the presence of the academic, public, regional and local authorities as well as the Monegasque delegation.

SEE ALSO: Princess Grace Foundation: The Princely Couple supporting young artists