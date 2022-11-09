Many of you sent us your Hallowe’en photos in response to the competition on the Monaco Tribune Facebook page. The editorial team managed to select the 10 most original snaps (but it wasn’t easy).

10. The killer clown

With his red nose, white face and eerie smile, this clown costume is a Hallowe’en perennial. Although clowns were originally designed to make children laugh, this one is transformed into a much less friendly figure for 31 October… There is even a real phobia about them, whatever the time of year: coulrophobia.

© Aurélie Varitto

9. Living squash

OK it made us laugh rather than scream, but we felt this photo was very original. Dressing up squash with googly eyes takes quite a bit of imagination. You almost don’t want to disturb these guys… Even though they would make a delicious warming autumn soup or pie.

© Audrey Pinco

8. The devilish pumpkin

Another pumpkin, this time in the flesh! This costume is a must for little girls – in fact Princess Gabriella dressed up as a pumpkin this year… The photo of the Princely Twins was shared by Princess Charlene on Instagram. Adorable!

© Laurence Bailet Bennejean



7. Double trouble

Are they little devils in real life too? We hope not for their parents’ sake! In any case, these two little boys had us convinced with their terrifying and really lifelike masks!

© Agnès Leblanc

6. La Casa de Papel

Since La Casa de Papel came out, this costume based on the world-famous Spanish series is everywhere. They are robbers on screen, so we hope that this reader only swiped candy on Hallowe’en night.. OK we confess, it was mainly the doggo that made us choose this one!

© Monaco Tribune / Claire Hope Maggi

5. The ‘Coco’-inspired witch

This homemade make-up job is amazing! A reader shared with us a photo of her daughter Camille dressed as a witch. A costume reminiscent of characters in the Disney / Pixar film “Coco”. Special mention also for the lace, flower and skull tiara. We love it!

© Virginie

4. Mini Batman

Dressed up as a superhero, our hearts melted at the sight of this angelic little face. With his mask, cape and abs, he’s ready to fight crime, just like the real Batman!

© Aurélie

3. Batdog

Who said Hallowe’en is just for humans? We’ve had the squash, now it’s time for this adorable dog to dress up! In a Batman costume complete with cape. From his expression, we’d say he or she takes his or her role very seriously and made it into the Top 3!

© Nancy Cresto

2. The Loving Dead

Fresh out of the ground, this couple is terrifying! With their matching hair colour and black leather jackets, they look like one ‘hell’ of a pair! They even sent us the kiss of death as a bonus. 2nd spot for them!

© Ronald Bouquet

1. Cruella de Vil

She is probably Disney’s most iconic villain. Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians, is obnoxious, charismatic and, as her name suggests, CRUEL. Need we remind you that she has fur coats made out of dogs’ skins? With her two-tone wig and her irresistible Dalmatian, this reader takes first place in our Top 10! Let’s just hope she treats her dogs better than the ‘real’ Cruella!