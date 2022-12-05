Activities on Place du Casino this Christmas

The magic of the end-of-year festivities is taking over the whole Principality and the emblematic Place du Casino is no exception.

The Christmas season is officially underway! After inaugurating the Christmas Village, Princess Charlene and her children, Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, went to the Place du Casino along with Charlotte Casiraghi and her son, to turn on the Christmas lights.

A child-like Christmas

Until 8 January, the Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) would like you to celebrate Christmas "like a child". To make the most of this magical time, the SBM has set up a Christmas Promenade, with magnificent decorations and illuminations, as well as a rollerskate track in front of the Casino de Monte-Carlo.

The track will host five roller skating shows on 11, 14, 18, 21 and 24 December. To add to the Christmas atmosphere, the Café de Paris has set up a pop-up chalet trackside, where you can warm up with a hot chocolate or other hot drink.

Hotels and restaurants in Christmas mode

The SBM hotels are also decked out in Christmas splendour with fabulous decorations and small events organised throughout the month of December such as choirs, Father Christmas parades and images projected on the Casino façade.

Restaurants are also adjusting their menus to include festive products such as oysters, foie gras, champagne and other fine foods.

The roller track is open from 11am to 7pm every day and until 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

