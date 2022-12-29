AS Monaco: 5 memorable moments from 2022

Impressive wins, historic inauguration, time spent with the fans... Let's look back at the highlights of AS Monaco's year.

The massive win over Paris Saint-Germain

Shall we remind ourselves? It was on March 20. Philippe Clement's men achieved the seemingly impossible by trouncing Paris Saint-Germain (3-0), the Parisians' biggest league defeat of the 2021-2022 season.

Thanks to the accuracy and efficiency of the partnership between Wissam Ben Yedder (2 goals) and Kevin Volland (1 goal), the Red and Whites closed down the Parisians, who were unable to respond.

This softened the blow of an early exit from the Europa League against Braga and began a series of victories that put AS Monaco on the Ligue 1 podium for the second consecutive year.

The inauguration of the Performance Centre

It is a date that will go down in the annals at AS Monaco.

On 5 September 2022, the ASM Performance Centre was officially inaugurated in La Turbie, in the presence of Prince Albert II, Jean-Jacques Raffaele, Mayor of La Turbie, Ekaterina Sartori Rybolovleva, member of the Board of Directors, and Juan Sartori, Vice-President of the club.

Designed by the architect Frédéric Genin, this ultra-modern building required nearly four years of construction work at a total cost of 55 million euros, funded by the club's President, Dmitry Rybolovlev.

With three training pitches that meet European (UEFA) and French (French Football Federation) standards, a large workout gym with state-of-the-art equipment and a balneotherapy room with all kinds of pools, the new centre is one of the most advanced in Europe.

The return of public training sessions

AS Monaco management kept its promise. And it is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the year. A little more than a month after the inauguration of the Performance Centre, the club's supporters were invited to La Turbie to attend the very first public training session open.

Emotions ran high that morning, as more than three hundred faithful AS Monaco fans gathered in the sunshine to see their idols up close.

"It's the first time we've seen the Centre, it's quite a building," said a Monaco fan from the Var who was attending his first AS Monaco session since the 2005-2006 season.

“You can see how they train, which is the most interesting part for me. And the players were brilliant. Now we just want to come back again!”

The first Kids Tour

This was THE event of late 2022. From 11 September to 14 December, the Kids Tour convoy stopped off at nearly sixteen locations (Cap d'Ail, La Turbie, Breil-sur-Roya...) throughout the region and beyond.

Reaching over 1,500 children, the Kids Tour was a real grassroots success with great interaction between AS Monaco and its young supporters.

And it's not over! In 2023, for the second part of the season, the Kids Tour will meet other children from the coast, the valleys, and the high country.

Bouba, the famous mascot, may even put on his skis and there will be nice surprises in store.

The double against OGC Nice

What's better than a derby win? Two derby wins! And that is exactly what the Monegasques pulled off against their neighbours and rivals from Nice.

With a victory against the GYM (1-0) in April, AS Monaco put together a 5-match winning streak in Ligue 1, a substantial contribution to their place on the podium at the end of the season.

A goal from Aleksandr Golovin at the very end of the first half (45+2'), sufficed for Wissam Ben Yedder's team-mates to secure the win.

Much like at the start of the 2022-2023 season. In the Allianz Riviera stadium this time, it was Breel Embolo who, in the second half (69'), gave ASM a second straight win (0-1) against OGC Nice.

The next meeting between the two neighbours, on 26 February at the Stade Louis II on match day 25, is already shaping up to be a thriller.