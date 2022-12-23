Government reminder on safety measures for New Year’s Eve party

The three main measures are aimed at protecting the population so everyone can celebrate the New Year and watch the fireworks without incident.

New Year's festivities, without health restrictions, are back to usher in 2023. However, this does not mean that there will be no constraints. For everyone's safety, the Government has adopted several restrictive measures for New Year's Eve, when Port Hercule is due to host a concert followed by fireworks.

Firstly, there will be specific traffic measures leading up to the venue. From 6 pm onwards, certain sections of the bus lane on Boulevard Albert I, the route de la piscine and Quai Albert I will be completely closed off to pedestrians and vehicles. To access the leisure facilities on the harbour, you will have to go through the cour anglaise and follow a specific path.

Secondly, from 6 pm until 8 am the following day, operators of catering and leisure venues will be required to "put in place measures to monitor and filter access to said licensed establishments, (...) to prevent entry of any person likely to cause a disturbance to public order or a risk to the safety of persons and property."

Finally, it should be noted that from noon on 31 December until noon on 1 January, lighting unauthorised fireworks will be strictly prohibited, as will carrying or possessing pyrotechnic items.