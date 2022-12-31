Prince Albert II sends best wishes to Monegasques and residents for 2023

The Sovereign took stock of the year 2022, before mentioning the anticipated highlights of 2023.

It is an annual tradition. Prince Albert II, alongside his wife Princess Charlene and their children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, sent his best wishes to the people of Monaco for the New Year. In his speech he spoke of the Princely Family's solidarity towards those who suffered in 2022, but also of hope and excellent projects for 2023, reminding us of his commitments as Sovereign:

Dear Compatriots, Dear Residents, Dear Friends,

2022 has been a year of hardship for all those who are victims of war, oppression, violence and intolerance in our troubled world. The Princess and I wish to express our support, compassion and affection.

Our thoughts also go out to those who have suffered, personally or in their entourage, from illnesses that remind us how fragile we are, but also, sometimes, of how resilient we can be in the face of what hurts us. The long Covid-19 health crisis, whose end is almost in sight, will have taken a lasting toll.

Edmond Rostand wrote that "It is at night that faith in light is admirable!". But one might add that it is in the early light of day - and perhaps especially at Christmas time - that we can see hands reaching out.

That is why, in 2023, we will continue to reach out, pull together and put all our energy into peace, acceptance of others and solidarity.

Our children deserve us to imagine and shape a world of reconciliation and balance. A world that respects Nature too: rest assured of my commitment to preserving our planet, and in particular its marine and terrestrial biodiversity.

On that subject, we can be satisfied with the new agreement reached a few days ago in Montreal at the COP15 on biological diversity.

It is my deepest belief that each of us can contribute to some extent. We are all concerned. We are all capable. We each own a share of a collective power that can change the world for the better.

The year 2023 will be an electoral year in our country, with both national and municipal elections. These moments are crucial to the balance of our institutions and demonstrate, if proof were needed, the vitality of our democracy.

I have no doubt that the women and men who will be entrusted with new responsibilities will be fervent defenders of the rule of law, driven by the confidence and energy that have enabled us to build our history and anticipate the future.

The year 2023 will also be a year of celebrations as we commemorate the centenary of my father's birth, Prince Rainier III, "the Builder Prince" in many areas. He made Monaco a modern and dynamic constitutional Monarchy that is open to the world and active within the international community.

In fact, 2023 will mark the 30th anniversary of the Principality's membership of the United Nations, and I would like to reiterate my attachment to multilateralism and respect for our international commitments.

The challenges we face today are global and call for global responses: the climate and energy crises, the fight against terrorism, money laundering and corruption, the fight against famine and in favour of gender equality, and so on. In this respect, our resolute commitment within the Council of Europe as well as in the ongoing discussions for closer ties with the European Union are key priorities for the future of our country.

I know that I can count on the Monegasque community, our residents and our partners to continue and reinvent our economic and social model. "Tomorrow" is not an empty word, but the future prospect of our common desire.

My Family joins me in extending our warmest wishes for the year 2023

Bonne nouvelle année.

Happy new Year.

Bon Anu Noevu. »