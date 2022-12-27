What were Prince Albert II’s standout moments from 2022?

The Sovereign answered the question for Monaco Info, with a touch of humour.

"Apart from my children's birthday, you mean?" the Prince asked, amused, before taking a more serious tone to answer the question from the Principality's news channel. "In a particularly difficult international context, I am simply happy that the Principality is continuing to grow economically, socially, culturally and in sports."

True to his athletic mindset, the Prince was keen to highlight the Principality's achievements in the field of sport. "We have seen great successes in many sports. That includes of course Charles Leclerc, football, and our Roca Team in basketball. Other sportsmen and women also distinguished themselves, some very far from home, such as our bobsleigh team at the Olympic Games." Who can forget the excellent 6th place by the Monaco team in Beijing in February?

A major achievement by the team made up of Rudy Rinaldi and Boris Vain. The Prince, who is himself a great fan of the sport and a five-time Olympian in the discipline, was delighted to say that it was "the best performance by Monegasque athletes at the Olympic Games in any sport".

Prince Albert II, "very proud" of Princess Charlene and their Children

"I would simply like to congratulate all those involved, all those who keep sport alive in the Principality and who represent it at the highest level," the Prince concluded.