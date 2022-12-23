Princely Family releases their annual greetings card

Dressed in evening wear, the whole family posed for Prince's Palace photographer Eric Mathon to conclude 2022 and start 2023 off in style.

Christmas and 2023 are nearly here. The Princely Family came together to pose for a lovely greetings card. Standing next to the Christmas tree, decked out for the festivities, they are continuing the tradition that Princess Grace and Prince Rainier started decades ago with their three children: Princesse Carole, Hereditary Prince Albert and Princess Stephanie.

As 2022 comes to a close, Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella got dressed up in their finest outfits for the shot.

© Prince's Palace

The picture shows Princess Charlene in an elegant fir-green dress with a lovely golden necklace. Princess Gabriella wore a dusty pink dress. As for the Princes, they both wore suits, blue for the Sovereign and black for the Hereditary Prince.

My family joins me in wishing you peace and joy for Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023" reads the greeting card, in French, English and Monegasque. A charming message, signed by the Prince and Princess, for Monegasques and Residents of the Principality.