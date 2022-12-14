Sir Stelios Foundation helps underprivileged this Christmas

The British entrepreneur and Monegasque resident Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou has already provided significant support for three projects since the beginning of December.

Christmas is a time of celebration and sharing. Sir Stelios understands this and has decided to help several charities in particular.

This December, the easyJet founder donated £20,000 to Clive Collins, a British disabled entrepreneur who won the Stelios Awards for Disabled Entrepreneurs. The competition was launched by Sir Stelios to showcase entrepreneurs with disabilities and to show that disability need not be a barrier to success.

With the cost of living rising all over Europe, but even more so in the UK, Sir Stelios has decided to help Londoners who are forced to choose between heating and feeding themselves. Through his foundation, the Monegasque resident supported the City Harvest charity's food drive.

The bitter cold and recent snowstorms in the UK have made homeless people's already difficult lives even more of a struggle. The Glass Door Homeless Charity is unable to cope with the demand for accommodation. In an effort to provide shelter for everyone, the charity launched a fundraising campaign, with the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation lending support by visiting the premises and spreading the word.