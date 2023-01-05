Princely couple in US to forge links between Monaco and Florida

The Principality may soon be twinned with the city of Fort Lauderdale.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene visited Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on 29 December to celebrate the completion of renovations at the city's impressive Aquatic Centre. Renovations that cost several million dollars, since the centre has one of the highest diving boards in the world and state-of-the-art swimming pools, which are sometimes used for competitions.

It was therefore only natural for the Prince and Princess to visit the site, given their attachment to sport, and water sports in particular, as well as Princess Charlene's actions, through her Foundation, to prevent drowning.

Monaco pourrait d'ailleurs être prochainement jumelé avec Fort Lauderdale. L'histoire de la ville et celle de la Principauté sont déjà étroitement liées : le Prince Albert II avait reçu, en 2011, une médaille honorifique de l'International Swimming Hall of Fame (ISHOF - Panthéon international de la natation) qui avoisine le Centre, et dont son oncle maternel a été Président pendant les années 1980.

"We hope these ties will continue even beyond the celebration here today. We have wonderful plans of maybe getting one of our major events both in Monaco and here in Fort Lauderdale," said Prince Albert II, referring to the Monaco Yacht Show. A partnership with the Princess Charlene Foundation was also announced.

Princess Charlene Foundation supports mobile swimming pool

The Prince and Princess were presented with a beautiful gift by Mayor Dean Trantalis: the key to the City of Fort Lauderdale, as well as an engraved crystal piece representing the dive tower at the Aquatic Centre.