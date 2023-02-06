Grimaldi Forum set to host Claude Monet

In the summer of 2023, the Grimaldi Forum will host an exceptional exhibition entitled “Monet en pleine lumière” (Monet in the Light).

The exhibition, curated by Marianne Mathieu, will celebrate the 140th anniversary of Claude Monet’s first visit to Monaco and the Riviera. The light and landscapes of the Riviera proved a turning point in the work and career of the Impressionist pioneer.

Works created during his stays on the Riviera will be exhibited from 8 July to 3 September 2023, and for the first time, near the preserved sites where they were painted. This section will include 21 works, from his youth in Le Havre to his last paintings in Giverny.

A picture postcard: the Grimaldi Forum

In total, the exhibition will include some one hundred paintings, almost half of them thanks to the partnership between the Grimaldi Forum and the Musée Marmottan Monet in Paris. The other works will come from different collections including the Prince’s Palace of Monaco and other international institutions, such as the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Columbus Museum of Art and the Denver Art Museum, to name but a few.

