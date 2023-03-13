Teenager flips car in front of Fairmont Hotel

The 16-year-old was driving a licence-free car.

More of a scare than anything else on Saturday 11 March. At around 6 p.m., a Citroën AMI, a licence-free electric car, came round the hairpin bend at the Fairmont. But the car was going too fast for the Grand Prix bend, which is considered to be the one that needs to be taken the slowest out of all the world championship circuits.

There was a screech of tyres, then the car overturned and was fortunately stopped by protective bollards, missing the pedestrians on the pavement.

The incident was filmed and shared widely on social media. The vehicle was apparently the ‘star’ of several videos, where it can be seen speeding through the streets of Monaco. Two people were on board: the driver, aged 16, and a 22-year-old passenger. Both are French residents, according to the local press.

Ferrari collides with two scooters in Monaco

The emergency services took them to the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, where they were found to only have some light bruising.

According to Monaco-Matin, four firefighters were able to get the car back upright, while traffic officers directed the traffic. The daily newspaper also reports that, according to the Monaco public prosecutor’s office, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The vehicle was impounded, however.