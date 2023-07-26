Beaulieu-sur-Mer: The legendary African Queen reopens

On the menu, iconic recipes from the 1969 incarnation of the venue, coupled with new gourmet creations.

It was one of Riccardo Giraudi’s flagship projects. When he acquired the legendary African Queen restaurant in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, in partnership with Patrick Gioannini and Philippe Schriqui, the founder of Beefbar was hoping, as he told us a few months ago, to be “revisiting the concept and bringing it up to date.”

And after several months of work, the 1969 institution has just reopened, in a setting designed by architects from the Monegasque firm Humbert & Poyet. Ethnic touches, woven rattan chairs, burnt wood, leather, and emerald green tiles are all part of the decor, as are a leafy terrace and a new veranda, so the restaurant can be enjoyed all year round.

On the menu, regulars will be delighted to find the African Queen’s signature dishes. Wood-fired truffle pizza, a traditional Niçoise salad with tuna belly in oil prepared in front of you, an African salad with palm hearts and pecans, a selection of oven-grilled fish…

The Beefbar, voted best meat restaurant

The authentic cuisine for which the African Queen is renowned is complemented by new creations such as a tarte tatin with confit of tomatoes and Parmesan shortbread, warm prawns with olive oil and Menton lemon, melt-in-the-mouth Wagyu entrecote steak and soft Black Cod with miso and pastis. For dessert, gourmets can enjoy a rum-soaked baba, a moist Tropézienne with vanilla praline or the Banoffee-style peanut ‘Mille Crêpes’ cake.

The pastry chef has created a gourmet dessert menu – © Cedou

Although the restaurant has just reopened, you will need to be patient until 2024 to check out the bar. It will be located on the rooftop of the restaurant, overlooking the sea.

Practical details: