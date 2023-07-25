Billionaire: the first cabaret evening is scheduled for Monday in Monaco

Hot on the heels of the Maona in particular, SBM is innovating once again as it launches the Billionnaire concept - © Monte-Carlo SBM

The Billionaire shows will take place in the prestigious Salles des Étoiles at the Sporting Monte-Carlo.

It is THE new summer party concept in Monaco. Le Billionaire, created by Flavio Briatore, will be launched in Monaco on Monday 31 July with around twenty evening events until 22 August. In tandem with the Monte-Carlo Summer Festival concerts, when there are no stars on the bill the Salles des Étoiles will be regularly fitted out to welcome 350 spectators at round tables for exceptional dinner shows.

As the businessman summed up on Monaco Info, the Billionnaire concept is “all about celebration”. 25 artists, singers, dancers and acrobats will perform in exceptional shows while spectators enjoy their meal. These performers are described by Flavio Briatore as “the best in the world” and will be performing during a culinary extravaganza courtesy of Batuhan Piatti.

The chef and his team will provide cuisine that is “inspired by Italy and Asia,” says Stéphane Valéri. The Chairman of SBM adds “Billionaire is an international concept that has proved itself, particularly in Dubai”, and he believes it should appeal to both residents of the Principality and visitors alike.

More info…

Venue: Monte-Carlo Sporting

Dates: 31 July – 22 August 2023

Price for dinner and show: from €250

Dress code: Jacket required – proper attire compulsory

Reservations: +33 6 49 71 65 28

For more information, visit the SBM website.